https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/open-the-spigots-and-spend-the-cash-democrats-want-2000-monthly-checks-for-americans/
About The Author
Related Posts
‘Old people shouldn’t get vaccine first since they’re too white’…
December 20, 2020
Peter Schweizer on Elaine Chao…
January 18, 2021
Insane ending to Alabama HS football state championship game…
December 4, 2020
CNN wants conservative media ‘silenced’…
January 13, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy