The Democrats believe they are riding high, capitalizing on the weird events of January 6 and following up with their second (utterly pointless) impeachment of President Trump. But I doubt whether the public has been much impressed. The most recent Rasmussen Survey, the last of the Trump administration, supports that view:

In President Trump’s final Presidential Tracking Poll, 51% of Likely U.S. Voters approved of his job performance. Forty-eight percent (48%) disapproved.

Throughout his term, President Trump’s approval numbers in the Rasmussen survey have been about the same as Barack Obama’s first term–sometimes a little higher, sometimes a little lower. The difference is that Trump didn’t enjoy the honeymoon that most presidents, including Obama, get for their first few months. Nor did he see as large a bump at the end, as lots of voters have warmer feelings toward presidents as they leave office.

The reasons for this are obvious to anyone who has been awake for the last four years, but the point is that the lines have been firmly drawn for a long time. What we see in the polls is that few people were inclined to change their minds as a result of the frenzy of the last few weeks. Pretty much everyone had his mind made up a long time ago, and the Democrats increasingly have been communicating only with their Trump-hating base.

Later today, I will write up my assessment of Donald Trump’s four years in office.

