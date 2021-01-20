https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/20/the-foreign-policy-st-show-begins-title-us-ambassador-to-israel-amended-to-include-gaza-west-bank-then-switched-back/

Joe Biden was inaugurated just a few hours ago, and the new administration has already made many changes. Here’s one that caught plenty of attention:

The blowback was immediate:

But wait — then there seemed to have been a reversal.

After a while, the title was back to how it appeared previous to Trump’s departure from office:

One thing is clear: Somebody’s doing some experimenting.

All this leads to a question:

Yeah, we’re a bit confused too.

And they showed it big time.

Update:

Perhaps exaggerated finger quotes are required around the word “inadvertent.”

