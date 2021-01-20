https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/hunger-games-inaugural-similarities-eerie/

Over 20,000 National Guard members are in DC to protect the 500 elites from the violence that never came.

That was just part of the “Hunger Games” Inaugural.

Lady Gaga was the perfect choice to make things creepy.

lady gaga looking like she ab to announce who will be in the next hunger games pic.twitter.com/4ssvRaZ1SS — cassi🌙 (@cassismoonlight) January 20, 2021

TRENDING: Joe Biden Sworn in as The 46th President Of the United States in Low-kEy EveNt

lady gaga presenting the 75th hunger games pic.twitter.com/6fVWrQrwc7 — nora ミ☆ (@illicitscars) January 20, 2021

Panem Today! Panem Forever!

They all dressed the part.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

