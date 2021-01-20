https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/01/20/the-insiders-yuck-it-up/
RUSH: Now, let me give you an example of something I just saw that just makes the point that I was trying to make about the Democrats overstepping, assuming popularity they haven’t earned, assuming love, assuming people love them that doesn’t exist. They’re gonna overstep this. They’re gonna misinterpret, misunderstand this electoral victory. They’re not gonna put it in proper perspective.
I was just watching during the commercial break Mitch McConnell making remarks to both Kommie Harris and Plugs Biden in the Capitol building, in the rotunda, where there was nobody. I mean, 10 people might have been there. They were socially distanced in terms of space. And the Senate leader had a couple of flags that he was gonna give them, flags that have flown over the building today, ceremonial thing. And he was cracking some jokes with them.
And, remember, he is the Republican leader in the Senate, and he’s talking to everybody else in that room, members of the Democrat majority. And Senator McConnell is just having the grandest time. And he told a little joke that got a lot of laughter from the 10 or 12 people that are there. And the little joke was along the lines of, “And of course we have the new vice president, Senator Harris, and the new president, Senator Biden, and they said to hell with the House on their trip up, they didn’t even stop to serve in the House.” And everybody started laughing like it was the funniest thing they’d ever heard.
So I said to myself, “Okay. We got inside baseball going on here.” Here we have members of the Washington establishment, the epitome of insiders, and they’re yukking it up with each other. We’ve got the Republican leader in the Senate who ought to be at least sensitive to the fact that a lot of people are made nervous by how friendly he can get with the people who just tried to destroy the president they love. But instead he’s yukking it up, and he’s laughing with ’em, having the grandest old time, and I’ll tell you what it was.
It was a bunch of insiders that were celebrating the fact that they had gotten rid, they’ve gotten rid of this outsider Trump, and it was their club again now. And that’s what made ’em happy. They got their club back. Now the insiders are running the Capitol again. The insiders are running the White House again. The insiders are running Washington again, and all is good with the world, all is normal with the world.
Now, if you happen to be an average, ordinary American watching this, the one message that you’re able to pick up is that you were not considered part of this. No way. No way. You’re not in the club. You’re not in the club of insiders. There was no effort made to even acknowledge that there might have been average, ordinary Americans watching this thing and to bring them in and to, you know, promote Biden’s so-called claim of unity. There was no effort to do this. (interruption) No, no. Don’t misunderstand. I’m not saying that McConnell shouldn’t be friendly with these people. That’s not the point.
The point is that he was very happy to be in the room with the people who had just spent four years trying to destroy the president that 75 million Americans literally love. And it didn’t matter. What mattered was the insiders got their club back now. Outsider, i.e., Trump, is gone. It’s now safe to crack jokes about how Biden and Kommie Harris somehow managed to bypass the House on their career track paths on the way to being president and vice president. And that was worth a bunch of yuks. These people act like that was the funniest joke since Jay Leno ran The Tonight Show.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Grab sound bite number 33. Here is… I just described for you the story that Mitch McConnell was telling a joke. He’s talking to Kommie Harris and Plugs Biden, the new president and vice president, and told a little joke here. I told you the story. Here’s the actual sound bite during the presentation of gifts to President Joe Biden, Vice President Harris. This is common, standard behavior. You can hear the comfort, the relaxation. “Now we’re finally back to being the people runnin’ this town. We got our club back! We finally got our club back.” That’s the subset of this.
MCCONNELL: Well, Mr. President, Madam Vice President, while the pandemic has sadly limited our usual hospitality as others have mentioned, I’m very glad we still carry on some of our favorite inaugural traditions. I have to note: Not only did we just swear in a son and daughter of the Senate to these high offices, but indeed, both these former senators skipped the House altogether.
CROWD: (haughty laughter)
RUSH: (impression) Ho-ho-ho-ho! Oh, man. Ho. I could barely contain myself. Ho! Ho! Ha! Oh, I can’t… Oh, don’t make me laugh it hurts. Oh, my God! I can’t laugh. Oh. Oh, my goodness, did you ever hear anything funnier than that? Oh, my God, folks, don’t do this to me! (Laughing can be painful.) But you see, this is the insiders.
If you’re an outsider watching this, if you’re a voter and you’re watching this — whatever that was — it’s not welcoming you in. I mean, this supposed to be about the inauguration of a new president you elected, but that’s not what this is. This is about these people getting together and finally celebrating they got rid of the guy you really wanted.
They got rid of the guy.
They got rid of Donald Trump.
They got rid of the guy 75 million people voted for, maybe more.
They got their club back.