Joe Biden’s White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki held her first press briefing a few hours after Biden was sworn into office and it’s all rainbows and unicorns.

A brave reporter asked Psaki if Joe Biden will keep Trump’s Air Force One color scheme.

“This is such a good question!” Psaki said smiling. “I have not had the opportunity to dig into that today…”

Rather than ask questions about the investigation into Hunter Biden’s money laundering scheme and how Joe Biden turned his son into a bagman, the reporters ask about paint.

WATCH:

REPORTER: “Will [Biden] keep Donald Trump’s Air Force One color scheme change? PSAKI: “This is such a good question!” pic.twitter.com/PafHiBtRUs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 21, 2021

