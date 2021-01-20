https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/thousands-flock-palm-beach-florida-welcome-historic-president-donald-trump-home-florida-video/

THOUSANDS Lined the streets of Palm Beach, Florida today to welcome President Trump home from the DC Swamp.

After four long years of constant and unprecedented attacks by Democrats, their fake news media it must feel good to be back in Florida.

THOUSANDS OF TRUMP SUPPORTERS lined the highway today into Palm Beach — in greater numbers than the Biden inauguration.

The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft was one of the thousands lining the highway today to welcome President Trump home to Mar-a-Lago.

Trump landing in Palm Beach still has the light shining on him pic.twitter.com/2ZXaN89phR — Jineane chase (@JineaneChase) January 20, 2021

President Trump greets supporters gathered on motorcade route to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, FL, screen image via RSBN. pic.twitter.com/B8ttSf4HMI — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) January 20, 2021

On our way to welcome President Donald J. Trump & First Lady Melania home to Palm Beach, Florida! What an incredible ride, Mr. President! We love you! ❤️🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸❤️#AmericaFirst #MarchForTrump #ThankYouPresidentTrump pic.twitter.com/jAxzYjZcWD — Kylie Jane Kremer (@KylieJaneKremer) January 20, 2021

Right Side Broadcasting Network carried live coverage of President Trump’s arrival home.

