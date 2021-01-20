https://nypost.com/2021/01/20/three-dead-after-military-chopper-crashes-in-upstate-ny/

Three National Guard members were killed when a military helicopter crashed in upstate New York Wednesday evening, officials said.

The aircraft, a UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter, was on a routine mission when it crashed in Mendon, a rural town near Rochester, around 6:30 p.m., according to the New York National Guard.

Videos on social media show first responders at the scene blocking the road.

Witnesses told WROC-TV they saw the chopper flying low near the ground.

The chopper flew out of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport. It was assigned to the C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion, the National Guard said.

Gov. Cuomo said he was “devastated” by the news of the crash and is directing flags on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow to honor the fallen soldiers.

“National Guard members are our citizen soldiers who voluntarily serve and protect both here and abroad, and I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, loved ones and fellow soldiers of these honorable heroes who we will never forget,” Cuomo said in a statement late Wednesday.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash.

