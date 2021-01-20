https://www.dailywire.com/news/tommy-hilfiger-sells-connecticut-mansion-and-moves-to-florida

American apparel mogul Tommy Hilfiger and his wife have sold their Greenwich, Connecticut mansion and are planning to move to Palm Beach, Florida, for a better tax climate.

The New York Post reported that Hilfiger and wife Dee Ocleppo, sold their mansion for $45 million to “anonymous buyers who bought the estate through an LLC.” Hilfiger has been on a selling spree in recent years, selling the couple’s Plaza Hotel penthouse for $33.25 million in 209 and a different Palm Beach mansion for $35 million in 2017. The couple is also working on selling their Miami home.

Hilfiger and Ocleppo, a former model, purchased the Greenwich mansion in 2010 for $31.37 million and spent millions in renovations, including the removal of an indoor pool they turned into a family room. The mansion sits on 22 acres and has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and three half-baths. According to the Post:

The home has hand-painted fabric walls, carved millwork, wide-board and limestone floors, textile wall coverings, a wine cellar and a tasting room. An 18th-century French fireplace is among six total fireplaces, and the master bedroom has two bathrooms, two dressing rooms and an office, according to Realtor.com. The entry has a carved wooden staircase. The formal dining room has wood paneling, and the large kitchen has exposed wood beams and a breakfast room — plus the house has a home theater. … Outdoors, the house has fountains, a koi pond, a pool, an all-weather tennis court, a rose garden, a boxwood knot garden, a topiary garden and a lawn overlooking the Long Island Sound. The house has a four-car garage plus a two-bedroom guest house with its own two-car garage, according to Realtor.com. They even had a greenhouse, which once housed orchids, and a chicken coop with three roosters and at least a dozen hens, [listing agent Janet] Milligan told The Post.

Bloomberg reported in December that many wealthy Americans are leaving expensive states to move to Florida, where the sun is warm and the taxes are low.

“Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen bought a $17 million teardown on Miami Beach’s ultra-exclusive Indian Creek island. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who are said to have plunked down $30 million for a lot, may be their neighbors. Recently it emerged that hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. is moving its Manhattan headquarters to South Florida, and that private equity giant Blackstone Group Inc. will open an office there. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is reportedly considering relocating part of its asset management operations to the region, too. It’s not just happening on the East Coast. In the last few months, the venture capitalists David Blumberg and Keith Rabois decamped from the San Francisco Bay Area to Miami,” the outlet reported.

The outlet reported that the wealthy leaving expensive states like New York and New Jersey hurts those states’ budgets:

When the billionaire hedge funder David Tepper left New Jersey for Miami Beach in 2015, he left a crater in New Jersey’s budget that experts estimate was upwards of $100 million annually. (Interestingly enough, Tepper recently moved back home to the Garden State.) A whopping 80% of New York City’s income tax revenue, according to one estimate , comes from the 17% of its residents who earn more than $100,000 per year. If just 5% of those folks decided to move away, it would cost the city almost one billion ($933 million) in lost tax revenue.

