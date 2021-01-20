https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/top-democrat-calls-trump-cancerous-growth-get-rid/

The South Carolina Democrat credited with single-handedly reviving Joe Biden’s failing candidacy during the 2020 presidential primaries said Wednesday that President Trump had to go because he’s a “cancerous growth on this country.”

Rep. James Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat, asked by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos to respond to claims that the impeachment effort might aggravate the country’s divisions.

“My answer to that is very simple if I might use a metaphor again. There’s a cancerous growth on this country. And you do not get rid of a cancerous growth unless you cut it out. You gotta get it out of us and that’s what we are doing,” said the congressman, who serves as the House majority whip.

“We’re trying to cleanse this system,” he continued. “Nobody in his or her right mind will come to any other conclusion except that Donald Trump was just a bad malignancy on this country that we had to get rid of.

“So we have impeached him, and I hope that the Senate will convict him. And I hope they will then take the vote not to ever allow him to hold office again,” Clyburn said.

“That is the cleansing that the country needs. We can’t allow this country to collapse because of the craziness of one person. And I do call it that because I think that is what we have been, we’ve been on a crazy downward spiral for four years and it’s time for us to get rid of that one person so the rest of this country can continue its journey toward perfection,” he said.

Democrats, however, refused to accept Trump’s 2016 victory from the beginning and launched a years-long campaign to oust him through Russia-collusion claims that were debunked by a special counsel probe and congressional investigations. They failed to remove him from office after impeaching him in December 2019 then impeached him again this month, accusing him of “incitement of insurrection” for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Clyburn played the kingmaker role when he endorsed Biden three days before the Feb. 29, 2020, primary. After lackluster performances, Biden won by 30 points in South Carolina over Sen. Bernie Sanders and bumped rivals Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren from the race.

