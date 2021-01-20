https://www.teaparty.org/watch-top-medical-inventor-exposes-covid-19-vaccines-are-they-even-really-vaccines-461200/

(TeaParty.org Exclusive) – The coronavirus vaccine controversy continues. Americans are either all for the vaccine and lining up to get theirs or they are completely and totally against it and refuse to get it. Which camp are you?

After reading this, hopefully it either reaffirms your stance not to get the dangerous “vaccine” or it convinces you not to.

There has been a plethora of really scary information concerning the COVID-19 vaccines that Bill Gates, Dr. Fauci and company promote as being the miracle to save humanity.

All kinds of really disturbing information has been circulated but perhaps the most damning is the fact that the vaccine being pushed on all of us by Big Pharma isn’t really a vaccine at all.

Even Dr. Fauci himself admitted back in October that the vaccines aren’t really vaccines as all they do is make people asymptomatic. That means, you can still contract COVID-19 and spread it, you just might not have any symptoms.

Along with making people asymptomatic, they could potentially alter our DNA, trigger auto-immune conditions (especially in children), and create even strong, mutated COVID viruses.

If that all sounds fine and well to you, by all means, take your chances with the “vaccine” but medical inventor and author David Martin makes a pretty compelling case as to why we should all run fast and far from these dangerous phony vaccines.

The very definition of a vaccine is a “product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease.” So far, as Martin points out, there is no evidence at all that the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer even qualify as a vaccine.

Martin brings up the relevant court case Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 (1905), in which the Supreme Court made a ruling on vaccines using the following principle:

“This court has more than once recognized it as a fundamental principle that ‘persons and property are subjected to all kinds of restraints and burdens in order to secure the general comfort, health, and prosperity of the state…”

Moderna and Pfizer have both acknowledged that the gene therapy in their alleged “vaccines” have no impact on viral infection or transmission whatsoever. They admitted that their “vaccines” “merely conveys to the recipient the capacity to produce an S1 spike protein endogenously by the introduction of a synthetic mRNA sequence.”

Essentially, that means that the vaccines should not be pushed on the public under the guise of a vaccine for the good of the “state.”

There are all kinds of really concerning red flags when it comes to these “miracle” vaccines and even as politicians, celebrities and healthcare “heroes” line up to get theirs, we need to remain vigilant.

Does the state actually care about the collective public health safety? What other motives could Bill Gates and other globalist elites really have for pushing these rushed and barely tested vaccines on us?

Only time will tell just how dangerous these supposed vaccines truly are. In the meantime, don’t volunteer yourself as a guinea pig.

