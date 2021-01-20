https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-trump-implies-a-possible-return-to-politics-in-farewell-address

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Former President Donald Trump delivered his farewell address before a crowd of supporters on Wednesday hours before President Biden was sworn in, hinting to the crowd of a potential return to politics.

The remarks were delivered at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland in front of Airforce One, which he afterwards boarded on his way back to Florida.

The former President began by thanking his supporters who were screaming “we love you,” with Trump returning the gesture.

Trump went on to boast his accomplishments in office, including the establishment of the Space Force, his support for veterans, and tax cuts, joking that he hopes that the Democrats do not raise taxes “but if they do, I told you so,” sparking laughter from the crowd.

He also defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and praised his administration’s efforts to develop the coronavirus vaccine.

Trump later implied that he may be making a return to politics.

“It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your president, I will always fight for you,” he said. “Goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form.”

Trump went on to thank his Vice President and the Second Lady. “And again, I want to just in leaving, I want to thank our Vice President Mike Pence and Karen.”

Trump also allowed his wife, Melania Trump, to make a brief comment. “Being First Lady was my greatest honor, thank you for your love and your support,” the former First Lady said.



