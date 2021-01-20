https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tariffs-uae-aluminum-imports/2021/01/20/id/1006475

Former President Donald Trump lifted the 10% tariff that he imposed in 2018 on aluminum imported from the United Arab Emirates as one of his last acts while in office, The Hill reports.

Trump imposed a 10% tariff on aluminum imports from various countries in 2018, claiming that it was a national security measure. This and other tariffs remain in place on China and some European countries.

In its final days, the Trump administration changed that tariff on aluminum from the UAE to a quota, so that imports from the country can “remain close to historical levels without meaningful increases,” according to The New York Times.

The White House announced the policy change, which will take effect on Feb. 3, less than two hours before President Joe Biden took the oath of office on Wednesday.

The move comes after the Trump administration worked to normalize relations with the UAE after the country agreed to normalize relations with Israel last September.

