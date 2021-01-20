https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-hints-returning-politics-during-final-speech-president-we-will-be-back-some-form

President Donald Trump hinted during his final speech as president on Wednesday morning that he might re-enter the political fray at some form in the future.

“We will be back in some form,” Trump told supporters. “And again, I want to just in leaving, I want to thank our Vice President Mike Pence and Karen.”

Trump made the remarks at Andrews Air Force Base as he prepared to board Air Force One on his way to Florida. The remarks come after The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that Trump had floated the possibility of starting his own political party, though top Trump allies had warned against the idea.

President Trump: It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your president, I will always fight for you pic.twitter.com/Q1VdiJEOpu — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 20, 2021

“It’s been something very special,” Trump said in reference to his administration. “What we’ve done has been amazing by any standard. We rebuilt the United States Military. We created a new force called Space Force, that in itself would be a major achievement for a regular administration. We were not a regular administration.”

Trump highlighted his administration’s success in cutting taxes and regulations, which helped boost economic growth and secure low unemployment numbers for the majority of his administration. Trump also highlighted how vaccines were developed in record time under his administration in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China.

You couldn’t pick a better walk off song: pic.twitter.com/cqRmskEZzd — Ben Tracy (@benstracy) January 20, 2021

“We’ve left it all on the field,” Trump said, adding that his family won’t be sitting around in the future wondering if things would have gone differently if they had worked harder because they worked as hard as they could.

“You are amazing people,” Trump said. “This is a great, great country. It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your president. I will always fight for you. I will be watching. I will be listening. And I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular and again, we put it in a position like it’s never been before despite the worst plague to hit since 1917, over 100 years ago.”

Trump was impeached a second time during his final days in office in response to a riot that broke out in the nation’s capital earlier this month.

Trump addressed the riot during his farewell address last night and encouraged people to not pursue violence, saying that it cannot be tolerated.

“We must never forget that while Americans will always have our disagreements, we are a nation of incredible, decent, faithful, and peace-loving citizens who all want our country to thrive and flourish and be very, very successful and good. We are a truly magnificent nation,” Trump said. “All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now more than ever, we must unify around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancor, and forge our common destiny.”

This report has been updated to include additional information.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

