President TrumpDonald TrumpLil Wayne gets 11th hour Trump pardon Trump grants clemency to more than 100 people, including Bannon Trump expected to pardon Bannon: reports MORE left the White House for the final time on Wednesday just before 8:15 a.m., taking Marine One to Joint Base Andrews where he delivered a farewell speech to supporters.
Trump told reporters it has been a “great honor” to serve as president and said he just wanted to say “goodbye” as he departed the White House with first lady Melania TrumpMelania TrumpHere’s how presidents move into the White House in just hours on Inauguration Day Ashley Biden says Melania Trump has not reached out to Jill Biden CNN poll: Melania Trump leaving office as least popular first lady ever MORE, adding he hoped it wouldn’t be a long goodbye.
Pres. Trump as he boards Marine One: “I just want to say goodbye – but hopefully it’s not a longterm goodbye. We’ll see each other again.” https://t.co/UAlbBuSLTS #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/7PriK5GsT1
— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 20, 2021
Trump is skipping the inauguration of President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump grants clemency to more than 100 people, including Bannon Scalise bringing Donna Brazile as guest to Biden inauguration Sidney Powell withdraws ‘kraken’ lawsuit in Georgia MORE in a break with historic tradition. He will head to his private Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida following his remarks at Andrews.
Vice President Pence, other former presidents and officials will be in attendance to witness Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisScalise bringing Donna Brazile as guest to Biden inauguration McConnell, Schumer fail to cut power-sharing deal amid filibuster snag Howard University’s marching band to escort Harris at inauguration MORE being sworn in.