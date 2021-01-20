https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60096cc05db3705aa0a61854
California says it’s safe to resume using a batch of coronavirus vaccine after some people fell ill and a halt to injections was recommended…
No one immediately took responsibility for the attack, but Iraqi military officials said it was the work of the Islamic State group….
Biggs had organized a 2019 rally in Portland, Oregon, in which more than 1,000 far-right protesters and anti-fascist counter-demonstrators faced off….
President Joe Biden is putting forth a national COVID-19 strategy to ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses and increase the use of masks — including a requirement that they b…
The UK has risked starting a row with the European Union, after refusing to grant full diplomatic status to João Vale de Almeida, the EU’s representative to the UK, as is traditionally granted to amba…