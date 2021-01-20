https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/20/trump-pardons-steve-bannon-and-lil-wayne-in-random-final-move-as-president/

Outgoing President Donald Trump issued more than 100 pardons and commutations combined on Wednesday morning, just hours before he was scheduled to leave the White House.

The acts of clemency were extended to people facing charges or punished for a wide range of crimes, including drug possession and distribution, various forms of fraud, cyberstalking, weapon possession, and more.

One of the most notable pardons Trump granted was to Steve Bannon, his former White House aide, releasing him of fraud charges involving his time facilitating the “We Build the Wall” fundraising campaign. Bannon previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“Mr. Bannon has been an important leader in the conservative movement and is known for his political acumen,” the White House’s pardon description read.

Trump also granted clemency to a handful of rappers, including Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. who goes by “Lil Wayne” and Bill K. Kapri, also known as “Kodak Black.”

While Lil Wayne originally pleaded guilty to gun possession charges, Trump handed him a full pardon, citing the rapper’s recent good deeds and support from numerous people who attested to his commitment to his family, friends, and faith.

“Mr. Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks,” the pardon read.

Kodak Black received a commutation after serving almost half of his 46-month sentence. The White House attributed his clemency to the support of “numerous religious leaders,” professional sports players, and his “charitable efforts” for underprivileged and fallen law enforcement families. The pardon also noted that Kodak Black’s donation to Dave Portnoy’s Barstool Fund for struggling restaurants among COVID-19 shutdowns was a contributing factor.

Another surprising commutation was designated for Kwame Kilpatrick, the former Democratic mayor of Detroit who committed a series of corruption crimes including racketeering and bribery while in public office. Kilpatrick, who already served seven years of his sentence, was freed after multiple Detroit community members and faith leaders lobbied for his release. The announcement from the White House also said Kilpatrick’s public speaking classes and inmate Bible study groups was a factor in his commutation.

While some people such as “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic and Martha Stewart were rumored to be considered for the list, they ultimately did not receive mention from Trump.

