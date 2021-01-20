President Trump revoked an executive order in the final hours of his administration that banned executive branch employees from lobbying the agency in which they served until five years after leaving government.

The White House shared the executive action around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, shortly after revealing a raft of pardons.

“Employees and former employees subject to the commitments in Executive Order 13770 will not be subject to those commitments after noon January 20, 2021,” the new order said.

Trump signed the executive order with a five-year lobbying ban roughly a week after the start of his presidency in January 2017 following a campaign in which he pledged to “drain the swamp.”

The 2017 order, which maintained some Obama-era ethics guidelines and changed others, also banned ex-government employees from engaging in any activities on behalf of any foreign government or foreign political party if they require registration under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at noon on Wednesday.