In Rasmussen’s final presidential tracking poll for President Trump, 51% of likely voters approved of his job performance.

Rasmussen Reports said the figures include 36% who said they strongly approve and 41% who strongly disapprove.

Trump’s job performance numbers improved steadily after August 2017, reaching a total approval of 50% for April 2019, the pollster said. During the pandemic, his numbers dropped as low as 45% for June 2020. By comparison, President Obama’s monthly approval ran from a high of 59% in February 2009, his first full month in the White House, to a low of 44% in August and October of 2011.

Rasmussen anticipated its 51% approval figure would invited “doubters.”

On Twitter, the polling company explained how its approach differs from polls by IBD, CNN, ABC/Washington Post, Pew and Morning Consult/Politico.

IBD had Trump’s final approval at 42%, CNN at 34%, ABC at 38%, Pew at 29% and Morning Consult at 34%.

Rasmussen surveys likely voters and weights its sample 38% Democrat, 36% Republican and 26% independent.

IBD, however, polls registered voters, instead of likely voters, and is weighted 40% Democrat, 30% Republican and 30% independent.

CNN polls “adults” and is weighted 33% Democrat, 26% Republican and 41% independent.

ABC/Washington Post polls adults and is weighted 31% Democrat, 25% Republican and 44% independent.

Pew polls “2020 Voters” and is weighted 57% Democrat, 39% Republican and 4% independent.

Morning Consult/Politico polls registered voters and is weighted 41% Democrat, 30% Republican and 29% independent.

Rasmussen Reports also differs with its use of automated telephone polling techniques while other firms still utilize their operator-assisted technology.

Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who don’t have a landline, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel.

