White House Invites Trump Allies to Send-Off Event at Joint Base Andrews

The White House has invited allies of President Trump to a Wednesday morning send-off event at Joint Base Andrews, according to an invitation reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The invitation describes the event as a ceremony, but offers few other details about what to expect. It instructs guests to wear masks and says invitees can bring as many as five guests. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. More than 200 service members are expected to participate in Mr. Trump’s formal departure, which is expected to include a 21-gun salute, a color guard and other ceremonial units, U.S. officials said. Mr. Trump is likely to make remarks, officials said.

