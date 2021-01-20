https://americanlookout.com/tucker-carlson-democrats-are-using-military-presence-in-dc-to-send-a-message-about-power-video/

Have you noticed the massive military presence in Washington, DC right now?

It seems a bit excessive, considering Joe Biden is going to have a ‘virtual’ inauguration.

If you’re a Trump supporter, you might not be watching much FOX News right now, but Tucker Carlson did a segment about this on Monday night that must be watched.

Tucker breaks this all down with alarming accuracy, suggesting that this is all about Democrats flexing their muscles to remind the American people who’s in charge.

Partial transcript via FOX News:

Tucker Carlson: As troops swarm our capital, Democrats send clear message: We’re in charge now

Completing this poll entitles you to ProTrumpNews updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime with a single click. Here’s the Privacy Policy.

Our capital city is currently under military occupation. By Inauguration Day, there are expected to be more than 26,000 armed federal troops in Washington. No living American has seen a moment like the one we’re watching now.

For comparison, Lyndon Johnson sent a total of 13,600 federal troops and D.C. Army National Guardsmen to quell the race riots in Washington that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. Those riots injured hundreds of people and killed at least 13. In 1864, as the Civil War raged on the other side of the Potomac and Americans died every day in large numbers on the battlefield, there were fewer federal troops protecting Washington, D.C., than there are right now.

But according to our leaders, the so-called “insurrection” of Jan. 6 was much worse than any of that. So in response, they have assembled the largest military presence in Washington in all of American history during peacetime. It’s truly a national force, with Guardsmen from every state in the Union as well as Puerto Rico. The question is, why?

For decades, Washington, D.C., had the highest per-capita law enforcement presence in the country and one of the highest in the world. There was no need to fly in troops from Alaska to keep the city safe. But keeping the city safe is hardly the point of this exercise. The murder rate in the District of Columbia has risen with terrifying speed over the last six months. Men, women and children have been shot to death in the streets, but no one in charge seems to care about that or even notice. So no matter what they are telling you, those 26,000 federal troops are not there for your safety.

Instead, unmistakably, the Democratic Party is using those troops to send the rest of us a message about power: “We’re in charge now. We run this nation, from Honolulu to our colony in the Caribbean and everywhere in between, very much including where you and your family live. Do not question us men with guns. We control the Pentagon.” And indeed, they do.

Watch the whole thing below:

Never forget, the people who are doing this are the same ones who called Trump a fascist for four years.

The peaceful transition of power pic.twitter.com/C30ir9c0T8 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 18, 2021

What they really care about is power. Theirs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

