Posted by Kane on January 20, 2021 12:04 am

“Mitch McConnell has sent word over the White House – If you pardon Julian Assange we are much more likely to convict you in an impeachment trial. Well, is it legal to hold that over a president’s head? We’re not lawyers, we don’t know. It’s certainly wrong. But more than that, it tells you everything about their priorities.”

Last night with Pam Anderson

