https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tucker-carlson-mcconnell-threatens-to-impeach-convict-trump-if-he-pardons-julian-assange/
“Mitch McConnell has sent word over the White House – If you pardon Julian Assange we are much more likely to convict you in an impeachment trial. Well, is it legal to hold that over a president’s head? We’re not lawyers, we don’t know. It’s certainly wrong. But more than that, it tells you everything about their priorities.”
McConnell he has told allies he hopes never to speak to Mr. Trump again and is doing nothing to persuade senators to back him, instead calling the impeachment vote a matter of conscience. https://t.co/Jv1QFngSa4
— Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 20, 2021