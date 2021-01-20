https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/01/20/tucker-carlson-democratic-party-is-planning-a-war-on-half-of-america-1018768/

Fox News host Tucker Carlson warned that the Democrat Party is hellbent on exploiting its newfound power to seek revenge against the 74 million Americans who voted for outgoing President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

How? By treating them like terrorists.

“The leaders of the Democrat Party have now decided that 74 million Trump voters weren’t just wrong or misguided. They didn’t simply back the wrong guy or have incorrect opinions or fail to see the obvious truths,” he explained.

“No, the threat they pose is graver and more serious than that, more dangerous. These 74 million Trump voters are in fact, terrorists. They’re a looming physical threat to the rest of us, and we must deal with them in the way that you deal with threats like that.”

Listen to the first half of Carlson’s lengthy remarks below:

Remember all the violations of civil liberties and due process that accompanied the Russian collusion delusion hoax and conspiracy theory? Expect the same, Carlson said, except this time aimed at 74 million Americans.

“For years they told us this country had been infiltrated by Russian spies, but now we know it’s worse than that. The real threat, the actual enemy is within. In the end, it always is. Seventy-four million deviationists lurk in our midst,” he said sarcastically.

“They look like normal people, but ladies and gentlemen, do not be deceived. They are Trotskyites, they’re wreckers, kulaks. We must root them out. it’ll take a war to do that. An actual war. A war on our own people.”

A new “war on terror,” as Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald has described it, modeled on the first one from decades earlier — but aimed inward.

No speculation is needed. Those who wield power are demanding it. The only question is how much opposition they will encounter. The more honest proponents of this new domestic War on Terror are explicitly admitting that they want to model it on the first one. pic.twitter.com/aDb7nEUmKI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 19, 2021

It’ll be aimed inward specifically at Trump supporters, whom members of the left have in recent days been eager to smear and besmirch as terrorists, white supremacists, etc.

“We have witnessed an orgy of censorship from Silicon Valley monopolies with calls for far more aggressive speech policing, a visibly militarized Washington, D.C. featuring a non-ironically-named ‘Green Zone,’ vows from the incoming president and his key allies for a new anti-domestic terrorism bill, and frequent accusations of ‘sedition,’ ‘treason,’ and ‘terrorism’ against members of Congress and citizens,” Greenwald noted in a SubStack blog post on Tuesday.

Indeed, and the dangerous amped-up rhetoric is coming from all sectors of the left.

Take Obama era Gen. Stanley A. McChrystal, the man infamous “for running the longest losing war in American history — the one in Afghanistan,” according to Carlson.

He suggested this week that Trump supporters are no different than Al Qaeda terrorists.

“I did see a similar dynamic in the evolution of Al Qaeda in Iraq, where a whole generation of angry Arab youth with very poor prospects followed a powerful leader who promised to take them back in time to a better place, and he led them to embrace an ideology that justified their violence. This is now happening in America,” he said.

In other words, the movement to “Make America Great Again” is a terrorist movement.

Apparently General Stanley McChrystal thinks Trump supporters are basically terrorists. As someone who spent the better half of my childhood hiding from terrorists, I can assure you Trump supporters are NOT terrorists. SHAME on General McChrystal for spreading such nonsense! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 20, 2021

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe posited a similar suggestion.

“When we looked at those Americans who traveled to Syria for the purpose of joining the Islamic State; when you put all those faces and names down in one place, you had doctors, lawyers … Some people are very vulnerable to and drawn into that core lie of any extremist movement. And that is exactly what we’re seeing now with this particular group of Trump supporters,” he said

Meanwhile, Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the “deprogramming” of Trump supporters, CNN’s Don Lemon equated all Trump supporters with Nazis and Klan members, and multiple members of the mainstream establishment press began calling for the outright censorship and silencing of all conservative thought.

CNN openly trying to ban Fox News, Newsmax, OAN from airwaves with Dem stamp of approval https://t.co/mduY8uCRYW via @BIZPACReview — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) January 9, 2021

“They’re planning a 9/11 commission, blanket censorship, mass arrests, deprogramming. These are not subtle indicators. These are fire alarms and everyone can see them. In the last week, CNN and The Washington Post have called for Fox News to be shut down by force because they don’t like our views,” Carlson continued.

And it isn’t just one or two random loons saying this.

“The story is that many members of Congress and members of our media say this on television every single day, attacking huge groups of Americans on the basis of their skin color. Nobody pushes back as if there are no consequences to talking that way. But there are,” he noted.

What they don’t seem to understand, he continued, is how dangerous their rhetoric happens to be.

“How long can people keep talking like that and acting like this before something breaks? Before one of those 74 million becomes so overwrought and paranoid from watching demagogues like Jamaal Bowman attack him on MSNBC that he does something truly awful that can’t be taken back?” he said.

“That’s where this is going until and unless someone responsible within the Democratic Party appears and puts a stop to it. It’s time for the victors to accept their victory, forgive the team they beat, and move on. You won. Be happy now. Improve the country you inherited.”

Listen to the rest of his monologue below:

But despite the suggestion otherwise from Carlson, the greater danger isn’t the very slim chance a Trump supporter will break down from constantly being attacked. The greater danger is the continued breakdown of American’s civil liberties, as noted by Greenwald:

“This New War on Terror — one that is domestic in name from the start and carries the explicit purpose of fighting ‘extremists’ and ‘domestic terrorists’ among American citizens on U.S. soil — presents the whole slew of historically familiar dangers when governments, exploiting media-generated fear and dangers, arm themselves with the power to control information, debate, opinion, activism, and protests.”

