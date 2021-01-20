https://www.oann.com/twitter-suspends-michelle-malkin-gateway-pundit-right-side-broadcasting-network-accounts/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=twitter-suspends-michelle-malkin-gateway-pundit-right-side-broadcasting-network-accounts

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:26 AM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Twitter suspended yet another stack of conservative accounts. This occurred less than two weeks after the hashtag “hang Mike Pence” was allowed to trend on the platform for a whole night and hit over 14,000 tweets.

On Tuesday, conservative activist Michelle Malkin took to Telegram to announce Twitter had locked her account without following typical protocol, which would require an explanation of the suspension and opportunity to delete posts violating Twitter policy.

The political commentator asserted her profile’s 24-hour suspension was politically motivated and pointed to her account’s final tweet. In her last post, she warned Americans about censorship on mass media platforms. She noted these restrictions go against the spirit of the Constitution.

This followed a 2019 interview, where she called attention to Big Tech’s short-sighted attempts to lump millions of conservatives and a small minority of extremists into a single category.

“The lines have been blurred between ordinary American patriots, whatever their color is and some fringe element that people like media matters and the southern poverty law center are trying to lump us all in as.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Twitter confirmed Malkin’s 24-hour suspension on Tuesday in addition to that of accounts belonging to conservative media outlets Right Side Broadcasting Network and the Gateway Pundit. While the official cited violation of a civic integrity policy as the reason for the three suspensions, they did not specify which tweets defied the so-called guidelines.

While Twitter has claimed to value inclusion, they appear to have forgotten intellectual diversity as well as societal progress and tolerance that can only be achieved through exposure to competing ideas.

According to Twitter, if you’re calling attention to heaps of voter fraud evidence that threatens a Democrat politician’s political power then you’re cancelled. If you call for the hanging of a Republican vice president, however, you are a trending topic.

