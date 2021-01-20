http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aOQXsgIM0uc/

At Joe Biden’s inaugural celebration, pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez delivered a rendition of America the Beautiful into which she injected a line of Spanish, screaming “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Nearing the end of the American standard, Lopez added in Spanish, “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Jennifer Lopez also threw a bit of her 2000 hit, “Let’s Get Loud,” into her medley of songs sung after Joe Biden took the oath of office. On the tail of her line of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish, J-Lo sang out “Let’s Get Loud.”

The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer, whose parents are from Puerto Rico, endorsed Biden during the 2020 campaign, and also campaigned for him in Florida in the waning days of the general election.

Lopez was quite active during the 2020 campaign. In October, in the waning weeks of the campaign, the singer joined a list of other celebrities in the “Every Vote Counts” event sponsored by CBS.

Billed as “non-partisan,” the event nonetheless featured a cast of all Biden supporters including, Amy Schumer, Eva Longoria, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Rock, Cobie Smulders, Coldplay, Natalie Portman, Shawn Mendes, and Cardi B boyfriend Offset.

J-Lo also joined with Michelle Obama to push voting by mail on the whole of the country with Obama’s “When We All Vote” effort.

