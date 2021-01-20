https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/video-president-trump-first-lady-melania-trump-leave-white-house-final-time-president-video/

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House for the last time Wednesday morning around 8:10 AM.

President Trump spoke briefly to supporters outside the White House but the audio was not connected. Then Donald Trump and Melania Trump flew off to Joint Base Andrews. They will leave for Palm Beach this morning.

President Trump is the most admired and at the same time abused US President since Abraham Lincoln. Never has a First Family been so abused by a media and an opposing party in the history of the United States.

Godspeed, President Donald Trump.

