American Vogue is releasing a new cover of Vice President Kamala Harris for their February issue after the newly sworn-in Harris complained to editors of the original chosen cover photo.

Weeks ago, Vogue released its print cover and digital cover of Harris on the famed fashion magazine. The print edition featured Harris in a pair of skinny pants and Converse sneakers while the digital cover embodied an official White House photo with Harris in a powder blue suit.

Soon after the covers’ release, Harris’s team ripped Vogue editors for allegedly changing the print edition cover photo without telling her. Harris’s team suggested that the digital cover of her in the blue suit was meant to be the print edition cover.

After, in an interview, Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour defended the choice of the cover featuring Harris in the Converse sneakers that she often wore on the 2020 presidential campaign trail.

“When the two images arrived at Vogue, all of us felt very, very strongly that the less formal portrait of the vice-president-elect really reflected the moment that we were living in, which we are in the midst — as we still are — of the most appalling pandemic that is taking lives by the minute,” Wintour said.

“And we felt to reflect this tragic moment in global history, a much less formal picture — something that was very, very accessible, and approachable and real — really reflected the hallmark of the Biden-Harris campaign and everything that they are trying to and, I’m sure, will achieve,” she continued.

Now, Vogue editors announced that they will feature the originally-chosen cover in a limited print edition for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“In recognition of the enormous interest in the digital cover and in celebration of this historic moment, we will be publishing a limited number of special edition inauguration issues,” a statement from Vogue reads.

