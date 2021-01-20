http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/S3DIkzPLIag/

Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters joined forces in Seattle to block traffic in the downtown area. A video shows the protesters setting a large fire in close proximity to several commuter buses.

A group of BLM and Antifa posters shut down traffic in downtown Seattle on Wednesday night following the inauguration of President Joe Biden. The KOMO video tweeted by @The_Justice7 shows multiple cars and buses stopped by the protesters as they set a large banner ablaze.

Independent journalist Brendon Gutenschwager tweeted a closer view of the group setting an American flag on fire.

The protesters shouted “No cops, no prisons, total abolition” as they marched through the downtown business district.

Gutenschwager showed the vandalism of an Amazon Go store. The video shows broken windows and many messages spraypainted on the building. The messages included “Guillotine Bezos.”

Seattle Police Department officials tweeted photos illustrating more of the damage to downtown businesses.

A KOMO News 4 video tweeted by independent journalist Andy Ngo shows the marchers attempting to smash the windows of businesses.

The Seattle Collegian tweeted video showing damage to the U.S. Court House and police officers attempting to regain control of the area.

As the violence continues in Seattle, more police officers arrive and attempt to make arrests.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...