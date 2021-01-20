https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-does-not-wear-mask-at-lincoln-memorial-after-signing-mandate

President Joe Biden appeared to not adhere to the federal mask mandate that he signed on Wednesday when he visited the Lincoln Memorial.

“The most pressing of his priorities are measures to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic,” The Washington Post reported. “Biden signed executive actions to require masks on all federal grounds and asked agencies to extend moratoriums on evictions and on federal student loan payments.”

The Wall Street Journal noted that the order lasts 100 days and “applies on federal property and on airlines, trains and transit systems traveling between states.”

Despite his order, Biden was seen late on Wednesday night visiting the Lincoln Memorial and not wearing a mask while he stood only several feet away from another person.

“Wearing masks isn’t a partisan issue — it’s a patriotic act that can save countless lives,” Biden tweeted on Wednesday evening. “That’s why I signed an executive order today issuing a mask mandate on federal property. It’s time to mask up, America.”

Wearing masks isn’t a partisan issue — it’s a patriotic act that can save countless lives. That’s why I signed an executive order today issuing a mask mandate on federal property. It’s time to mask up, America. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 21, 2021

Photos that were available through Getty Images showed Biden addressing the media, all of whom appeared to being wearing masks, while he continued to not wear a mask.

Biden previously attacked President Donald Trump for not wearing a mask, saying that he was an “absolute fool” for not wearing one.

Here’s Biden addressing the media, all of whom are wearing masks, while he continues to not wear a mask pic.twitter.com/J5XlCY4uzi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 21, 2021

Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Epstein tweeted out photos from the event that showed other members of the Biden family not wearing masks.

The older Biden grandkids, plus Ashley Biden in a chic tux, take pictures at the Lincoln Memorial. pic.twitter.com/P0C57DooyX — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 21, 2021

Biden later appeared to put his mask on.

Jill Biden held out her husband’s mask and gloves to put on after he finished speaking at the Lincoln Memorial. pic.twitter.com/AjjFJUsOlv — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 21, 2021

