https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/20/watch-did-bill-clinton-fall-asleep-during-president-bidens-speech/

It appears that former President Bill Clinton fell asleep during President Joe Biden’s inaugural address:

It sure looks like he’s taking a nap:

Trending

Watch for yourself:

LOL.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bill clintonJoe Biden

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...