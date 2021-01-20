https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-hannity-blasts-mcconnell-over-reportedly-considering-impeachment-of-donald-trump/
WATCH: Hannity Blasts McConnell Over Reportedly Considering Impeachment of Donald Trump
Speaking during his opening monologue on ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night, Sean called out “weak establishment Republicans” over their role in permitting another Trump impeachment charade; saying the entire stunt will do nothing but damage the country.
