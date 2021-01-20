https://www.theblaze.com/news/watch-live-joe-biden-inauguration

It has been long, arduous process.

From a tight election to accusations of massive voter fraud to a riot at the U.S. Capitol, Americans have witnessed what many have called the worst in American politics.

But today the nation will witness something markedly different: Many members of both parties and all creeds will be coming together to witness the swearing-in of Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States.

Despite the massive security required to counter concerns over threats of violence, despite the disappointment of more than 74 million Trump voters — even despite the skepticism and pessimism of many who feel disenchanted or disenfranchised — America endures … at least for today.

You might not like what you believe the Biden-Harris administration has planned.

You might not have liked the administration of President Donald Trump.

Perhaps you’re a staunch Republican, a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat, or a part of the swelling share of of the population that has rejected both parties.

You might be a hard-core conservative, a bleeding-heart liberal, or a middle-of-the-road moderate.

Regardless of the group you identify with — you are an American.

We are Americans.

And today we get to see the peaceful transition of power — a power held by the people and loaned to politicians, to leaders.

Today is an opportunity to witness what most countries dream to have.

You can watch it live below:







WATCH LIVE: The inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – PBS NewsHour special coverage



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

