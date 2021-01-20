https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-melania-delivers-final-remarks-as-first-lady

First lady Melania Trump delivered her her final remarks as first lady Wednesday as she and President Donald Trump left for Florida ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The couple spoke at a ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base before boarding Air Force One and taking off for Florida. Melania thanked the assembled crowd for their support and said that serving as the first lady was her “greatest honor.”

“Being your first lady was my greatest honor. Thank you for your love and your support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all, God bless your families, and God bless this beautiful nation. Thank you,” the first lady said.

The president also delivered his own remarks and hinted that he will come “back in some form” soon.

“It’s been something very special,” the president said. “What we’ve done has been amazing by any standard. We rebuilt the United States Military. We created a new force called Space Force, that in itself would be a major achievement for a regular administration. We were not a regular administration.”

“You are amazing people,” Trump added. “This is a great, great country. It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your president. I will always fight for you. I will be watching. I will be listening. And I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular and again, we put it in a position like it’s never been before despite the worst plague to hit since 1917, over 100 years ago.”

On Monday, the first lady released a video farewell message to Americans, encouraging supporters and condemning violence. Over the past year, the United States has been rocked with hundreds of Black Lives Matter riots that destroyed and looted numerous businesses and other property. On Jan. 6, a crowd of Trump supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying the election for President-elect Joe Biden.

“In all circumstances, I ask every American to be an ambassador of Be Best. To focus on what unites us. To rise above what divides us. To always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself,” the first lady said. “Together, as one national family, we can continue to be the light of hope for future generations and carry on America’s legacy of raising our nation to greater heights through our spirit of courage, goodness and faith.”

The president is leaving office as the only president in American history to be impeached twice. The House impeached the president for the second time last week, accusing him of inciting the Jan. 6 riot in the article of impeachment.

