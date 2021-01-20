https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/20/we-will-be-back-in-some-form-president-trump-departs-the-white-house-photos/
About The Author
Related Posts
Rashida Tlaib goes off on 'racist state' Israel for refusing to vaccinate Palestinians like her grandma, but she left out some details [video]
January 19, 2021
'This tweet has been reported for being pornographic': President Trump strips job projection from tens of thousands of policy wonks
October 24, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy