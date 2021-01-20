https://genzconservative.com/boycott-democrat-companies/

An Explanation: Why Conservatives Should Boycott Democrat Companies

In recent weeks, I have posted a series of articles on what woke companies conservatives should boycott and how they can do so. Big Tech and many other leftist companies, mainly in the entertainment and banking industries, make up the majority of those. However, I do not think I provided an adequate explanation of why they should do so.

In most cases, the explanation should be self-evident. Big Tech companies censor conservatives, many companies donated to BLM, a radical Marxist organization that set America alight for months, and others have been overtly anti-conservative or anti-American in outlook. In my view, it makes no sense to continue to support them.

Yet, to some, the logic of that is not apparent. They stick with their bank, hold their nose and enjoy Starbucks coffee, or buy Gillette razors despite the anti-male advertisements that Gillette put out.

The Anti-Masculinity Gillette Ad

Why is that? I think it’s because they understand neither the stakes nor what good outcomes a boycott can accomplish. In this article, I will explain the importance of this situation and why a boycott will lead to positive, rather than negative, outcomes.

Why Fighting the Culture War by Deciding to Boycott Democrat Companies is Important

Conservatives have lost ground in the culture war. Most institutions, other than perhaps the judiciary, have been captured by the forces of the left. Our universities have become beacons of Marxism, the bureaucracy has been overtaken by leftists, the corporate boardrooms of many companies focus more on social justice statements and diversity initiatives than increasing profits, and real conservatives have been largely shut out of the mainstream media.

Because of that takeover, the left has far more cultural power than the right. Universities discriminate against conservative students and indoctrinate pupils with leftism while companies use their bully pulpit to spew SJW nonsense and silence conservatives. We’re now at a point where a CEO who looks like a hipster version of Rasputin and another who can’t even hold a normal conversation can silence the online voice of the president of the United States.

Perhaps worse, by colluding and acting in a cartel-like manner, those same companies can prevent conservative competitors from competing, as the attack on Parler showed.

Financial, legal, and technology services deserted it because a few large companies, Amazon, Apple, and Google, told them to do so. That concentration of power in a few corporate behemoths should be terrifying.

We are rapidly approaching a stage where conservatives are not only cut out of the academic and mainstream corporate realm, but from society entirely- banks, financial service providers, and legal services all now discriminate on the basis of political belief.

That concentration of power and use of it to advance a leftist agenda is why it conservatives should boycott Democrat companies. Their power comes from their purse.

They can spend their money on advertising leftist causes, donate it to Democrat politicians, or use it to fund leftist-leaning think tanks. Leftist corporations and executives, their exchequers and wallets full of cash from their immense operations, use their money to move America to the left.

Google, Facebook, JP Morgan Chase, and others are all-powerful only because they have sizable revenues and cash reserves. Without that cash, their power would dissipate. Companies bow to the whim of Google not because they want to, but because they have to in order to survive. Facebook can afford to censor the president and anger people only because it has the power to do so granted by the cash in its purse.

A decision by conservatives to boycott Democrat companies would impair that power to some extent, at least.

Some 74 million Americans voted for Trump. They doubtless have friends and family members that might have found Trump distasteful enough that they didn’t vote for him, but are also horrified by social media censorship and the power of monopolistic corporations.

If a large swathe of those people decided to boycott Democrat companies and switch to their competitors, then that would severely damage the finances of those companies.

Here are the stakes: if we conservatives decide to boycott Democrat companies, then we might have a chance of turning the tide in the culture war by hitting them where it hurts- in the wallet. However, if we back down and don’t boycott them, but instead continue to spend our hard-earned money on products that fill the purses of leftists and their donors, then the culture war might be lost.

That battle over money was readily apparent in the last election; Trump and Republicans were outspent almost two to one.

For example, Michael Bloomberg spent over a billion dollars this election cycle to advance leftism. From where does his money come? The banks that pay for his service. If we boycott them, and Bloomberg’s companies, then neither they nor he will have money to spend on Democrat causes and elections. If we don’t he’ll just keep spending billions on supporting leftism.

Similarly, Zuckerberg spent $400 million on the past election, specifically on election resources. If we boycott Facebook, his means to do so in the future will be limited.

And so on and so forth. Leftist billionaires and Democrat-controlled companies are able to spend prodigious sums on their pet causes because so many people, right and left, support their companies and the companies that work with theirs.

Those scary donation numbers are what is at stake in our decision to either boycott Democrat companies or continue to shy away from doing so.

Why Conservatives Should Not Shy Away from Deciding to Boycott Democrat Causes: Boycotts Lead to Positive, not Negative, Outcomes

When the Civil Rights protesters boycotted the bus system in Montgomery, Alabama, what did they hope to accomplish? Were they trying to destroy the bus line? No, they were fighting to change wrongheaded, immoral policies. They didn’t want to tear apart the bus line, they just wanted to be treated equally and force the segregationist policies to change.

The situation today is much the same. Yes, history doesn’t repeat itself. But, as Mark Twain (perhaps apocryphally) said, it does often rhyme. This is a case where it is rhyming.

Most conservatives don’t want to tear apart Facebook, Google, Amazon, or any other company. Those companies have wrongheaded, discriminatory policies, but also provide excellent services. All we want is fair and equal access to those services. The way to get there is by boycotting them until they feel the monetary pain and change their policies to fair ones. Boycotts are an act that, if properly framed and executed, result in positive, rather than negative causes.

If more conservatives understood that, then I think that they would be less hesitant to boycott Democrat companies.

When I, or other conservatives, post articles on the need to boycott Democrat companies or avoid woke corporations, a common criticism is that doing so is no different than engaging in cancel culture, which is something that conservatives (rightly) revile.

That is not the case. Cancel culture is all about burning down what exists for the sole purpose of causing harm. Take the case of Jimmy Galligan. He attacked Mimi Groves and ruined her life not to make anything good happen, but solely because he wanted to cause her harm. That is morally wrong.

Boycotting companies with which you disagree is different. A decision to boycott Democrat companies would cause them to change their policies for the better. It wouldn’t just cause someone to hurt, nor is its purpose to hurt anyone. The goal is to encourage Facebook and others to change their policies, not hurt Zuckerberg. That is the difference.

Finally, a positive outcome of a conservative effort to boycott Democrat companies would be, as was expressed in a recent article on the opportunities afforded by the culture war, would be that companies owned by Republicans have a chance to compete.

Take Parler, for example, it was (and will be, after it comes back online) a viable, pro-free speech alternative to Twitter. That’s a great thing. But it will only be possible if conservatives decide to boycott Democrat companies like Twitter and instead support ones that fit with their values. Corporatism is strangling small businesses, especially in the Covid Era. By boycotting the big leftist companies, we can fight both corporatism and leftism!

Some of the Democrat Companies to Boycott

Conclusion: Conservatives Need to Fight the Culture War by Boycotting Companies that Go Against Their Values

The culture war can and must be fought. It needs to be because politics are downstream of culture. If we lose the culture, we’ll continue to lose in the political arena.

One of the best, and most productive ways, to fight it is by boycotting companies with which we disagree. The stakes are high and the potential benefits of doing so are higher. We should no longer shy away from fighting back in the best way possible.

By: Gen Z Conservative

