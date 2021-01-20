https://www.oann.com/wis-pharmacist-faces-misdemeanor-charges-for-allegedly-tampering-with-covid-19-vaccine-vials/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=wis-pharmacist-faces-misdemeanor-charges-for-allegedly-tampering-with-covid-19-vaccine-vials

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:49 AM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

A Wisconsin pharmacist is facing charges for allegedly tampering with COVID-19 vaccines. On Tuesday, 46-year-old Steven Brandenburg was charged with misdemeanor property damage.

He’s accused of deliberately removing 57 vials from refrigeration overnight. Brandenburg could face felony charges if an investigation finds the vaccines were spoiled.

Former Pharmacist Steven Brandenburg has entered the Ozaukee County Courthouse to face charges he destroyed #COVID19 vaccinations back on Christmas. As you can see he didn’t have much to say on the way in. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/gNIzqR0xi5 — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) January 19, 2021

“I think we were working off of an assumption that the vaccine at issue in this case had been damaged,” stated Adam Gerol, Ozaukee County district attorney. “The best evidence at this point is that the vaccine remains viable and I included a quote from the resident expert within my criminal complaint that said, it is being sent to Moderna for further testing.”

The pharmacist has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he could face up to nine months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

