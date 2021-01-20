https://www.theblaze.com/news/harlem-mom-bitten-attack

A woman is speaking out after she was brutally beaten and received disturbing injuries after she simply rejected an offer from a man at a liquor store.

The unsettling incident unfolded Monday evening in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City.

The unidentified woman spoke to WBCS-TV about the incident and said that she had stopped at the liquor store after work to buy a bottle of wine.

The 31-year-old mother said that two men stepped into the store after her and one man in a red parka offered to buy her wine for her.

“I politely declined, and I said, ‘No thank you, but thank you, I can pay for it myself,'” she recalled. “And I got ready to walk out. Before I walk out he basically said that he felt like I thought I was better than them.”

She said the men followed her outside and kept harassing her.

“I just asked him, I said, ‘You’re seriously trying to fight me? I’m trying to go about my business,'” she said.

She said they began punching and kicking her as she tried to run away. One man bit her on her eyebrow and left a deep gash. She told WBCS that he was trying to bite out her eye.

“To bite me, and do that – maul me the way that he did – with me screaming, and saying I’m just trying to get my daughter. That – that’s an animal. That’s not a person,” she added.

She said during the attack that she dropped her iPhone and one of the attackers grabbed it out of her hand.

Witnesses told WBCS that people called 911 during the attack. The woman, who has not been able to open one eye, said that people in the neighborhood told her to leave because the attacker had done this once before and could return.

The woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals Harlem for medical treatment.

Surveillance released to WBCS shows multiple angles of the altercation.

Police are asking for help from the public in identifying the suspects, and there is a reward of up $2,500.

Here’s the interview with the victim:









Exclusive: Woman Who Was Brutally Attacked Outside Harlem Liquor Store Speaks Out



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

