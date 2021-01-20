https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cheney-bouchard-wyoming-congress/2021/01/20/id/1006486

A Wyoming state senator on Wednesday confirmed his primary challenge to Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

State Sen. Anthony Bouchard said he intended to challenge Cheney in the 2022 Republican primary, per The Hill.

“Wyoming voters are strong conservatives who want our leaders to stand up for America, defend our freedoms, fight for our way of life and always put working people first as President Trump did,” Bouchard said in a statement. “Liz Cheney’’s long-time opposition to President Trump and her most recent vote for Impeachment shows just how out-of-touch she is with Wyoming.

“Wyoming taxpayers need a voice in Congress who will stand up to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, and not give them cover. That’s why I’m running for Congress.”

Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House, was condemned by the Wyoming GOP earlier this month for voting with nine other House Republicans to impeach Trump on charges of “incitement of an insurrection.”

“By announcing her decision to vote for impeachment Representative Cheney denied President Trump due process; she judged the ‘evidence’ before it was presented and refused to listen to the arguments made,” the Wyoming GOP said in a statement last week.

More than 100 House Republicans have joined in an effort to remove Cheney from her role as chairwoman of the chamber’s Republican conference.

“I expect Never Trumpers to do this stuff. But Cheney should be run out of town, and back to Virginia for joining the blame game!” Bouchard wrote on Facebook in January after Cheney’s impeachment vote, per Fox News.

An online petition to recall Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, on Change.org has nearly 37,000 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

Bouchard has represented Wyoming’s District 6 since 2017, according to Ballotpedia. That’s the same year Cheney began serving as the state’s lone representative in the House.

Wyoming gave Trump his largest margin of victory of any state in November, and the former president remains influential in the Cowboy State.

