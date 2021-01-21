https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/32-dead-in-baghdad-suicide-bombing-graphic-warning/

BAGHDAD (AP) — Twin suicide bombings ripped through a busy market in the Iraqi capital Thursday, killing at least 32 people and wounding dozens, officials said.

The rare suicide bombing hit the Bab al-Sharqi commercial area in central Baghdad amid heightened political tensions over planned early elections and a severe economic crisis. Blood was splattered on the pavement of the busy market amid piles of clothes and shoes as survivors took stock of the disarray in the aftermath.

Iraq’s health minister Hassan Mohammed Tamimi said at least 32 people were killed and 110 were wounded in the attack. The Health Ministry announced all hospitals in the capital were mobilized to treat the wounded.

Maj. Gen. Tahsin al-Khafaji, spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, which includes an array of Iraqi forces, said the first suicide bomber cried out loudly that he was ill in the middle of the bustling market, prompting a crowd to gather around him — and that’s when he detonated his explosive belt. The second detonated his belt shortly after, he said.

“This is a terrorist act perpetrated by a sleeper cell of the Islamic State,” al-Khafaji said. He said IS “wanted to prove its existence” after suffering many blows in military operations to root out the militants.

Today attack in iraq center baghdad more than 32 killed 70 injured shame on that agencies like isis they brutally killed innocent people’s around the globe pic.twitter.com/T73myH4dcR — Shahid Kashmiri (@ShahidK37537878) January 21, 2021