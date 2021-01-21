https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/two-weeks-identity-capitol-policeman-shot-unarmed-ashli-babbitt-dead-not-yet-released-video/

Ashli Babbitt was an unarmed Trump supporter who entered the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

She was gunned down that day by a Capitol policeman who to date has remained unnamed. Why is that?

Ashli Babbitt was in the Capitol on January 6th.

It’s unknown if she caused any damage to the Capitol or if she broke any laws. But she was unarmed and she was gunned down by a Capitol policeman. (Warning graphic)

TRENDING: FBI Arrests CDC Critic Dr. Simone Gold on Monday After She Was Filmed in the US Capitol Walking Around with a Bullhorn — FBI Singled Her Out

We reported that the US Attorney’s Office in DC opened a federal excessive force investigation into Babbitt’s shooting death:

What we know about the shooter was that he appears to be a black police officer. (Some on the Internet have speculated about the Capitol Police Officer’s name and his affiliations.)

Why is this man’s identity protected? What is the Democrat-Media Complex hiding?

For some reason, after two weeks we still don’t know who shot and killed an unarmed woman in the US Capitol.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

