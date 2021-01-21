https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/21/amazing-joe-biden-only-just-became-potus-and-hes-already-teaching-woke-5-year-olds-important-lessons-about-unity/

You thought kids were woke before? Wait’ll you get a load of them during Joe Biden’s administration.

They’re hitting the ground running:

Before anyone asks, it’s not a Photoshop:

Politics are great! Kids are great! Put them together, and you’ve got something extra-great!

Epic.

Yes!

Extra-great and totally believable.

Seriously, why do people do this? Nobody believes it’s genuine. It just looks desperate.

