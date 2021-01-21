https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/21/amazing-joe-biden-only-just-became-potus-and-hes-already-teaching-woke-5-year-olds-important-lessons-about-unity/

You thought kids were woke before? Wait’ll you get a load of them during Joe Biden’s administration.

They’re hitting the ground running:

You knew it was out there. I found it for you. The “my five year old learned civility from Joe Biden’s #inauguration speech” tweet. You’re welcome. https://t.co/gosIOdTX8b pic.twitter.com/p9hb3rOvVk — ¡El Sooopèrr! ن c137 (@SooperMexican) January 21, 2021

Before anyone asks, it’s not a Photoshop:

My 5-year-old watched parts of the inauguration speech while playing in the living room and now one of his favorite stuffed animals is making a speech to all of the other toys about how they need to play together and treat each other nicely. LOL! #Kids #InaugurationDay — Barbi Honeycutt, PhD (@BarbiHoneycutt) January 20, 2021

Politics are great! Kids are great! Put them together, and you’ve got something extra-great!

Epic parenting. — heather dudman (@HeatherDudman) January 21, 2021

Epic.

Yes!

Extra-great and totally believable.

Of all the things that didn’t happen this didn’t happen the most. https://t.co/q3XPzFkkA7 — Resistance Bare (Thought Criminal) (@running_bare) January 21, 2021

Seriously, why do people do this? Nobody believes it’s genuine. It just looks desperate.

Why do people lie? Like seriously is needing attention really worth making 💩 up? I was watching the inauguration with my dog. When Joe came on he started sniffing me and then immediately started humping my leg. That crazy dog. Guess we are really in Joe Biden’s America now! https://t.co/8NOBlYcngs — HiFiGuy (@HiFiGuy79) January 21, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

