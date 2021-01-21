https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/01/21/amazon-is-here-for-you-america-as-long-as-democrat-joe-biden-is-in-office-n1401751

Pay no attention to its recent anti-First Amendment activities and anti-conservative Big Tech flexing, Amazon, is here for you, America. The gigantic retailer is offering to use its assets to help deliver coronavirus vaccines all over America over the next 100 days after Joe Biden called for 100 million vaccines to be delivered.

And the timing — ah, the timing! — is interesting.

Amazon’s CEO wrote to the new president on the day of his inauguration to congratulate him on his new gig and to offer to help with the vaccines, which likely wouldn’t exist yet were it not for Operation Warp Speed and the Trump administration.

In a letter to Biden, Amazon said it is “prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities” to help with Covid-19 vaccine distribution. https://t.co/J7C1KOXjGW — STAT (@statnews) January 20, 2021

After congratulating the new president, Amazon CEO Dave Clark wrote that the company will be at the president’s service in helping to distribute vaccinations using all of its resources, including using its facilities as vaccine centers if the new leader needs its help.

As you begin your work leading the country out of the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon stands ready to assist you in reaching your goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of your administration. We are prepared to leverage our operations, information technology and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration’s vaccination efforts. Our scale allows us to make a meaningful impact immediately in the fight against Covid-19, and we stand ready to assist you in this effort.”

Amazon’s letter to Joe Biden offering help on COVID-19.

Breitbart reporter Josh Caplan wondered why the company waited to offer help until President Trump was out of office.

FBN: Amazon never offered Trump administration coronavirus vaccine distribution assistance, say former officials — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 21, 2021

He wasn’t alone.

Amazon’s timing is questionable but makes for good optics as they pledge to work with the Biden Administration- Better late than never – Had they offered last month, we would be much closer to herd immunity by now. ⁦

⁦@FoxFriendsFirst⁩ https://t.co/fAB20t3jxR — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) January 21, 2021

Amazon sent no such letter to President Trump. If he had won re-election, would such an offer be forthcoming?

Biden’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so far has been to call for what the Trump administration did, such as using the Defense Production Act to make what we’ve already been making, extending financial help to citizens (which has been passed twice), and getting vaccines out, which, of course, is already happening.

Someone pointed this out to Biden on Thursday when the president signed several diktats and executive orders to call for what the Trump administration already did in some cases.

One reporter from the AP was “come on, man’d” by President Biden when he pointed out that Biden’s vaccine goal had been achieved … by the Trump administration.

REPORTER: “You set the goal at 100 million vaccines, is that high enough? Should you set the bar higher? That’s basically where the US is right now.” BIDEN: “When I announced it, you all said that it’s not possible. Come on. Give me a break, man!” pic.twitter.com/nIKFwGmjXJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 21, 2021

Of course, under the Trump administration, the U.S. military was in charge of the logistics of getting coronavirus necessities, including vaccinations, to each state where the governors, local health officials, and on down are in charge of distribution. The National Guard is available to deliver within each state if each governor wants to activate them.

The Department of Defense says it makes sure the vaccines get to each respective state for distribution.

“The overwhelming majority of Americans will get a vaccine that no federal employee, including the Department of Defense, has touched,” [Paul] Mango [the deputy chief of staff for policy at the Department of Health and Human Services] said during a Friday teleconference regarding Operation Warp Speed, the DOD and HHS effort to find a vaccine for COVID-19. “That said … we have the best logisticians in the world at the Department of Defense, working in conjunction with the CDC, to guide … every logistical detail you could possibly think of.” That effort, Mango said, involves things such as needles, syringes, swabs, adhesive bandages, dry ice and trucks, for instance. “Gen. [Gustave F. Perna], and his team … are guiding all of that with scores of folks from both the CDC and the DOD,” Mango said. “We will have an operation center that will tell us at any given time exactly where every dose of vaccine is.”

Governors have called for more vaccines after the Trump administration worked with pharmaceutical companies to create vaccines from scratch and begin distributing them in record time.

Governors such as California’s Gavin Newsom have played politics with the distribution of the vaccines, instead of prioritizing old people who are scientifically more vulnerable to the effects of the virus. He only announced last week that the elderly would be eligible for the vaccines, assuring the woke crowd that distribution would be done while “maintaining equity.”

Ever since Wednesday, when Gov. Gavin Newsom opened COVID-19 vaccinations to seniors age 65 and older, they have been frustrated. https://t.co/F47GrN3YcJ pic.twitter.com/nrDCILYT6A — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 16, 2021

While efforts are already underway to deliver the vaccines to Americans willing to take them, Amazon’s offer could be a force multiplier in getting the medicine to people more conveniently and quickly.

That brings up a messy question asked by former 9/11 first responder and emergency services executive Rob O’Donnell: “How many lives did @amazon let pass because of politics?”

Then he answered his own question.

They purposely held back willingness and capable infrastructure because they didn’t like a guy.

How many lives did @amazon let pass because of politics? They purposely held back willingness and capable infrastructure because they didn’t like a guy. — Rob O’Donnell (@odonnell_r) January 20, 2021

Maybe the offer is Amazon’s way of asking American freedom lovers to let bygones be bygones after deplatforming Parler, which infuriated millions of Americans and lost the mega corporation business.

Parler CEO John Matze says Amazon helped to incite violence that has led to death threats against him and his family, and caused them to go into hiding. https://t.co/Nk3mhxMFUg — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) January 21, 2021

Considering the timing, Amazon’s offer to help deliver even more COVID vaccines in the next 100 days looks more like an offer to help Joe Biden than an offer to help America. It also comes on the heels of another announcement within minutes of Biden taking his oath of office for new guidance on testing that will precipitously drop the number of COVID “cases,” otherwise known as positive test results. Alex Berenson and others have been detailing this.

And then there’s this: Dr. Anthony Fauci, St. Tony, has also announced that the disease is “plateauing.”

And just one day after Uncle Joe came to town. It’s a miracle, I tell ya. A miracle! https://t.co/zz4h9Vy9Sm — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 21, 2021

Keep track. It’s becoming clearer by the day who’s on America’s side and who’s not.

