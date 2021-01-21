https://hannity.com/media-room/anarchy-in-oregon-far-left-rioters-in-portland-protest-biden-police-department-ice-agents/

Anti-police activists took the streets of Portland, Oregon overnight Wednesday; protesting the incoming Biden administration, police departments, and ICE agents as law enforcement officials declared the rioters an “unlawful assembly.”

“The unrest near the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) building was declared after rioters started throwing rocks and eggs, and vandalizing the building, located in the city’s south waterfront neighborhood, Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen said in a 10 p.m. update,” reports Fox News.

“We have observed property damage to the building,” the Portland Police Bureau wrote on Twitter. “Anyone who is involved in criminal behavior including: vandalism and graffitting is subject to arrest or citation.”

To those gathered near the ICE facility: We have observed property damage to the building. Anyone who is involved in criminal behavior including: vandalism and graffitting is subject to arrest or citation. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 21, 2021

“This gathering may impact traffic and access into the neighborhood,” Allen said. “We’ll continue to closely monitor this event.”

Read the full report here.

PORTLAND SPIRALS: Far-Left Mayor Blames ‘FEDERAL TROOPS’ for Violence, Vandalism in His City posted by Hannity Staff – 7.20.20 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler bizarrely blamed “Federal Troops” for the current violence sweeping his city; saying their “tactics” are “making the situation much more dangerous” for local residents. “Before the Federal Troops got here, violence was way down, vandalism was way down… The energy was coming out of the demonstrations. What happened is the troops came in, they used their Unconstitutional tactics, they injured non-violent demonstrators, and the whole thing blew up again,” said Wheeler. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler: “The reason we want those federal troops out of our city is they are making the situation much more dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/on2mAla7it — The Hill (@thehill) July 20, 2020 “The reason we want those Federal Troops out of our city is that they are making the situation much more dangerous,” he added. “I’m worried that one of our local law enforcement officers is going to get killed because of the tactics they’re engaged in.” Watch Wheeler’s comments above. PORTLAND SPIRALS: Police Declare ‘RIOT’ After Officers Attacked with Glass Bottles, Ball Bearings posted by Hannity Staff – 7.14.20 The Portland Police Department struggled to contain another night of civil unrest in the city Monday; confirming officers were repeatedly attacked with glass bottles and ball bearings. “Members of the crowd are still not dispersing despite numerous orders to leave and opportunities to do so,” posted the Department on Twitter. “To those on N Fenwick/Lombard, disperse to the North. This has been declared a riot and you are being ordered to disperse.” To those on N Fenwick/Lombard, disperse to the North. This has been declared a riot and you are being ordered to disperse. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 14, 2020 Some of the items thrown at officers include paint, ball bearings, and glass bottles, which are all criminal acts. pic.twitter.com/9ghKqB8urT — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 14, 2020 “Some of the items thrown at officers include paint, ball bearings, and glass bottles, which are all criminal acts,” adds the Portland PD.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

