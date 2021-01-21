https://www.oann.com/antifa-releases-calls-to-action-targeting-trump-supporters/

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 20: Members of the Communist Party USA and other anti-fascist groups protest President Joe Bidens inauguration on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States with Vice President Kamala Harris at an inauguration ceremony in Washington DC earlier in the day. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:15 PM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Members of domestic terror-group ‘Antifa’ are allegedly planning to attack the supporters of President Trump in the coming few days.

According to reports on Wednesday, Antifa is planning ‘targeted destruction’ and ‘direct action’ on Inauguration Day and through the end of this month. The far-left militants are seeking to confront patriotic rallies and citizens protesting election fraud in several cities, such as Seattle and Sacramento.

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 20: Members of the Communist Party USA and other anti-fascist groups burn an American flag on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Antifa flyers found posted online also denounced Joe Biden. The militants appear to claim that they seek to dismantle the U.S. government altogether.

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 20: Members of the Communist Party USA and other anti-fascist groups burn an American flag on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: Biden To Focus On Domestic Terror, Possibly Targeting Trump Supporters

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...