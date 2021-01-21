https://www.oann.com/antifa-releases-calls-to-action-targeting-trump-supporters/

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:15 PM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Members of domestic terror-group ‘Antifa’ are allegedly planning to attack the supporters of President Trump in the coming few days.

DAY OF DESTRUCTION: “Chilling posters reveal Antifa is planning to clash with Trump fans at Inauguration Day riots” #antifa https://t.co/l17IdC5Tai — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 19, 2021

According to reports on Wednesday, Antifa is planning ‘targeted destruction’ and ‘direct action’ on Inauguration Day and through the end of this month. The far-left militants are seeking to confront patriotic rallies and citizens protesting election fraud in several cities, such as Seattle and Sacramento.

#Antifa are continuing to put out the call for riots throughout the U.S. on 20 Jan. These are some of their flyers for Seattle, northern California & Denver. pic.twitter.com/jcoYYHg7a6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 18, 2021

Antifa flyers found posted online also denounced Joe Biden. The militants appear to claim that they seek to dismantle the U.S. government altogether.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

