https://www.defensenews.com/land/2021/01/21/army-chief-teases-new-arctic-strategy/

WASHINGTON — Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville teased the recently completed Arctic strategy emphasizing it would provide the U.S. with capabilities to compete and deter conflict in the region.

The Army’s strategy recognizes “where our national interests are,” McConville said during an Association of the U.S. Army virtual event on Jan. 19, “and we certainly have and share national interests up in the Arctic.”

The “situation” is changing in the Arctic, he said, “and there’s more freedom of movement. We certainly want to make sure we protect our interests there and what we are doing in the Army and, certainly, as we look at Alaska, which sits in a very prominent place in the Arctic, we want to have the appropriate capabilities offered from the Army so that we can protect those interests.”

Those capabilities include transforming a two-star headquarters into an operational headquarters, McConville said.

And the Army is looking at establishing a Multidomain Task Force in the region as well as an arctic-capable Brigade, he added.

The Army’s only operational MDTF is based in the Indo-Pacific Region, but the service is on its way — albeit more slowly — to stand one up in the European theater.

The MDTF in the Pacific has done several years of work to help validate the Army’s Multidomain Operations (MDO) warfighting concept as the service transforms it into doctrine.

The Army follows the Navy and the Air Force in coming out with Arctic strategies, which have been released over the past two years.

×

Sign up for the Early Bird Brief, the defense industry’s most comprehensive news and information, straight to your inbox. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

U.S. Northern Command leadership in recent years has said the Arctic — as it warms — means the Arctic is the first line of defense of the U.S. homeland.

The Arctic is receding at a rate of about 13 percent per decade giving way for more activity from friends and foes of the U.S.

Russian forces have long projected power and continue to build out the world’s largest icebreaker fleet and have been building air bases and sea ports to house weapons and other operational capabilities.

And China has also increased its presence and desire to operate in the Arctic, vying for natural resources in the region as well as trade routes opening up as the ice melts.

Defense officials have been beating the drums to spend more money on training and capability for the cold, harsh Arctic climate.