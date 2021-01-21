https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/21/atlantic-journo-comments-on-the-enduring-image-of-kamala-harris-longer-hair-blowing-in-the-wind-at-the-inauguration/

The Atlantic’s Edward-Issac Dovere commented on the “enduring image” from yesterday’s inauguration of VP Kamala Harris’ longer hair “blowing in the wind as she took the oath of office” because of its significance of her as a woman . . . or something:

One of the simple enduring images of the day: Kamala Harris’s hair blowing in the wind as she took the oath. No one with longer hair (in other words: a woman) has ever taken the oath of office outside at the Capitol before, because she’s the first woman to ever do it — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) January 21, 2021

Sigh:

Four more years of this (at the very least):

Does he think his readers are stupid?

Yes. Yes, he does:

i love how he hammers home the point at the end because we are all too stupid to get where he was going with it. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 21, 2021

Sen. Amy Klobuchar hardest hit:

This is why Senator Klobuchar will never break through the glass ceiling. https://t.co/85OftoEofg — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 21, 2021

No, they’re not:

Our D.C. and New York City news media are deeply unserious. https://t.co/V7Pc9lhrQR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 21, 2021

And mullet Joe Biden could’ve given Harrs a run for her money back in the day:

But was his tweet even accurate?

Have we fact checked this against the founding fathers? George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr come to mind as contenders. https://t.co/GZBYxFlFXv — Karl Smith (@karlbykarlsmith) January 21, 2021

Over to you, PolitiFact:

Technically correct, because George Washington who famously had long hair (and didn’t wear a wig like many contemporaries) took the oath in NYC. https://t.co/v98lK5sDPf https://t.co/tBg6amkfoM — Samuel J. Howard (@Jahaza) January 21, 2021

***

