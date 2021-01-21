https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/21/awkward-wh-press-sec-jen-psaki-explains-the-celebration-exception-to-bidens-federal-property-mask-mandate/

Last evening during the inauguration celebrations in Washington, DC, and after President Biden signed an EO requiring the wearing of masks on all federal property, he was spotted (as were some family members) not exactly adhering to that new reg:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about that today, and Americans everywhere will be interested to know there’s a “celebration” exception to the mask rules (not that it’ll apply to regular folks):

It’s OK if there’s a “celebration”? Duly noted!

Fox News’ Steve Doocy was the reporter who asked the question. It’s unclear if anybody else in the room would have, but we have our doubts.

