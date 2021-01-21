https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/21/awkward-wh-press-sec-jen-psaki-explains-the-celebration-exception-to-bidens-federal-property-mask-mandate/

Last evening during the inauguration celebrations in Washington, DC, and after President Biden signed an EO requiring the wearing of masks on all federal property, he was spotted (as were some family members) not exactly adhering to that new reg:

So… no mask on federal propriety per the executive order signed today? https://t.co/8QxUxW0nt4 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 21, 2021

The older Biden grandkids, plus Ashley Biden in a chic tux, take pictures at the Lincoln Memorial. pic.twitter.com/P0C57DooyX — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 21, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about that today, and Americans everywhere will be interested to know there’s a “celebration” exception to the mask rules (not that it’ll apply to regular folks):

Psaki says the Biden family wasn’t masked on federal property last night because Joe Biden was celebrating. So hey, enjoy your parties everyone. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2021

Video of the exchange here. pic.twitter.com/N6juPyMfQg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 21, 2021

It’s OK if there’s a “celebration”? Duly noted!

Then I’ll be celebrating when I go grocery shopping and to the movies and to work and to school … celebrating! https://t.co/YFJKNfIVYS — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 21, 2021

She says from the White House, unmasked https://t.co/KeLt9D0wYs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 21, 2021

Fox News’ Steve Doocy was the reporter who asked the question. It’s unclear if anybody else in the room would have, but we have our doubts.

The “fuuuuuuuck” moment right at 16-17 seconds in pic.twitter.com/uf0DSH2rFI — Shawn (@Shawn_on_Games) January 21, 2021

The answer is do as I say, not as I do…hypocrites 🙄😷 — Tania Brown Coker (@TaniaCoker) January 21, 2021

