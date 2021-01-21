https://wjla.com/amp/news/nation-world/biden-cant-mandate-masks-nation-wide-says-lawyer

Chicago attorney Karen Conti joins The National Desk to discuss mask mandates, secret pardons, and impeachments. (SBG)

WASHINGTON (SBG) – President Joe Biden signed 17 executive orders on his first day in the White House, including an executive order requiring the wearing of masks on all federal property and by all federal employees. But could President Biden mandate masks for the entire country? Attorney Karen Conti says no.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Clearly you can control federal property, so that’s no problem,” said Conti to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “The Constitution says that all of the rights for the police power, which is to control the safety and welfare of the people in the states, goes to the state. So, the state governors are the ones that are supposed to be doing that.”

There may be some slight exceptions, however.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The CDC can probably issue some rulings about people coming into the country and traveling between the states, but generally speaking, that’s going to be reserved for the states,” said Conti.