In the week leading up to January 20th, the left wanted to trick the American people into thinking that an angry mob of Trump supporters would “return” to Washington DC and raise hell at Biden’s inauguration.

As we knew all along, there were no threats to Biden whatsoever and the whole situation was completely overblown. The “Inauguration” ran smoothly without a hiccup. The strong military presence was simply one big photo op a chance for the left to “flex their muscles” with the threat of military action if anyone “misbehaved”.

As fate would have it, after Biden no longer needed them for the Inauguration photo op, they were thrown to a freezing cold parking garage.

Military sources Benny Johnson the details of the situation:

“For the last week my battalion has been sleeping on the floor in the Senate cafeteria. Today the Senate kicked us out & moved us to a cold parking garage. 5000 soldiers. 1 power outlet. One bathroom. This is how Joe Biden’s America treats soldiers,” the source told Johnson.

“Yesterday dozens of senators and congressman walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed,” the source added.

Politico further confirmed these reports:

Thousands of National Guardsmen were forced to vacate congressional grounds on Thursday and are now taking their rest breaks outside and in nearby parking garages. One unit, which had been resting in the Dirksen Senate Office building, was abruptly told to vacate the facility on Thursday, according to one Guardsman. The group was forced to rest in a nearby parking garage without internet reception, with just one electrical outlet, and one bathroom with two stalls for 5,000 troops, the person said. “Yesterday dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands and thanking us for our service. Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed,” the Guardsman said.

Here are pictures of the soldiers’ setup that were given exclusively to Benny Johnson:

On Twitter, Ben Domenech noted that it was 38 degrees last night in DC:

So did the powers that be really just use the national guard as a photo op show of strength only to shove them out onto parking garage concrete on a 38 degree night? — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 22, 2021

As you recall, Joe Biden once called troops “Stupid bastards”:

Flashback: Biden calls the troops ‘stupid b*stards’ pic.twitter.com/oNrNuHtHTn — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 22, 2021

I guess we shouldn’t be surprised when he treats our troops like garbage.

Sad!

