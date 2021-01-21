https://www.oann.com/biden-admin-calls-for-unity-while-supporting-impeachment/

UPDATED 12:50 PM PT – Thursday, January 21, 2021

The Biden administration said they are leaving the impeachment efforts to lawmakers despite claiming to prioritize unity. Joe Biden has refused to condemn Democrat efforts to impeach President Trump for a second time.

If Democrats really wanted “unity,” they’d call off their unprecedented impeachment efforts. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it will happen. And the American people see right through it all. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 12, 2021

In a White House press briefing Wednesday, Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters he’s trying to address issues the American people are facing. She noted this includes the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Psaki also commented that the Senate is capable of “doing their constitutional duty” related to impeachment efforts while also working on business for the American people.

“We are confident though that just like the American people can, the Senate can also multitask,” she stated. “And they can do their constitutional duty while continuing to conduct the business of the American people.”

Psaki went on to say Biden plans to leave the mechanics, the timing and the specifics of how Congress moves forward on impeachment to them.

The House already voted to impeach President Trump and leaders in the Senate are reportedly considering to continue those efforts. However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to send the articles of impeachment to the upper chamber.

In a press briefing, Pelosi declined to say when the Senate would begin the impeachment process while noting the upper chamber has just returned from recess.

“Will be in another few days, when I’ll be talking with the managers, as to when the Senate will be ready for the trial,” she stated.

It is my somber responsibility to sign the Article of Impeachment against President Trump passed in a bipartisan vote by the House of Representatives a short time ago. https://t.co/xlTntjjIMn — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Republican leaders have argued the impeachment will further divide the nation and cancel voices that disagree with the left.

